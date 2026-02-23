(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan [Image 2 of 4]

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan

    MILAN, ITALY

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, second from left, poses with Team USA and U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Coaches Lt. Col. Garrett Hines, Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock, and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt during an engagement Feb. 7 in Milan. Hines, Rohbock, and Fogt each earned Silver medals in bobsled during the 2002, 2006, and 2014 Winter Olympics, respectively.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9538418
    VIRIN: 260207-A-QG562-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 375.84 KB
    Location: MILAN, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan [Image 4 of 4], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

