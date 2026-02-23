Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, second from left, poses with Team USA and U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Coaches Lt. Col. Garrett Hines, Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock, and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt during an engagement Feb. 7 in Milan. Hines, Rohbock, and Fogt each earned Silver medals in bobsled during the 2002, 2006, and 2014 Winter Olympics, respectively.