Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, second from left, poses with Team USA and U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Coaches Lt. Col. Garrett Hines, Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock, and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt during an engagement Feb. 7 in Milan. Hines, Rohbock, and Fogt each earned Silver medals in bobsled during the 2002, 2006, and 2014 Winter Olympics, respectively.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9538418
|VIRIN:
|260207-A-QG562-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|375.84 KB
|Location:
|MILAN, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
