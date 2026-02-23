Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll poses with U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Solider-Athletes and Soldier-Coaches during an engagement Feb. 7 in Milan. The Secretary praised the Soldier-Athletes and Soldier-Coaches for their dedication to their sport and for representing the Army and nation at the highest level of international competition.