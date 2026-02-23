U.S. Army Prime Power School Power Line Distribution Course students mount a transformer bracket on a utility pole from a gaffed position while classmates (in the background) prepare to run a secondary conductor from the transformer to the streetlight Feb. 23 at a Fort Leonard Wood Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9538417
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-FH875-6392
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts
No keywords found.