Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Sgt. Boukari Sawadogo assembles an optoelectronic circuit during a hands-on practical exercise in the U.S. Army Prime Power School’s Instrumentation Technician additional skill identifier class Feb. 23 at Fort Leonard Wood. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Sgt. Boukari Sawadogo assembles an optoelectronic circuit during a hands-on practical...... read more read more

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s U.S. Army Prime Power School serves as the core for training in electrical power generation, distribution systems and operational energy for Soldiers serving in power distribution military occupational specialties and Naval Construction Force sailors.

According to Brian Parker, USAPPS director, prime power production specialists support the Department of War’s mission at home and abroad.

“Soldiers will assist in natural disasters and with overseas power generation and distribution,” Parker said. “Sailors will provide power to telecommunication stations and provide facility power for ships in port.”

USAPPS 1st Sgt. James Bishop said prime power’s graduates are “the Army’s subject matter experts in all aspects of electrical power, we enable warfighting and defense missions by providing continuous, commercial-grade power at a scale greater than what units can provide with their organic equipment.”

“Ultimately, our job is to ensure units at all levels have reliable, efficient power so they can focus on their primary mission without worrying about the lights or comms going out,” Bishop said. “Prime power also supports the homeland as first responders during natural disasters, ensuring critical facilities such as fire stations and hospitals can be connected to temporary power while utility power is being restored.”

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Dugan, USAPPS commander and deputy commandant, said prime power is critical to success on today’s battlefield as the demand for their technical skills continues to expand.

“There will never again be a time when power is not the No. 1 commodity on the battlefield and that requirement is only going to grow exponentially,” Dugan said.

“Because of that, the need for Soldiers and sailors with this skill set will increase. As new technologies are developed, how we get power may change but the requirement will only increase.”

According to Dugan, USAPPS is the sole training institution for prime power medium voltage power generation and distribution for the U.S. Army and Navy.

USAPPS has the capability to train about 200 service members annually through the Prime Power Production Specialist Course; Instrumentation Specialist Course; Mechanical Specialist Course; Electrical Specialist Course; Power Line Distribution Course; and two professional military education courses of advanced and senior leader.

Soldiers with the MOS of https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/mechanics-engineering/test-repair/12p-prime-power-production-specialist learn to maintain electrical power plants by installing and inspecting electrical power generators and analyzing power plant equipment and systems, while isolating and troubleshooting complex malfunctions.

USAPPS’ Prime Power Production Specialist Course is a 48-week course that includes 16 weeks of academics, 16-weeks of operations and 16-weeks of an additional skill identifier.

“One of the ASIs is a requirement to become MOS qualified as a 12P Prime Power Production Specialist,” Dugan said.

Those ASIs are the instrumentation specialist, mechanical specialist and electrical specialist.

“In addition, USAPPS supports the https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/mechanics-engineering/test-repair/12q-power-distribution-specialist MOS at our location, which runs in conjunction with our alternate 12P ASI, Power Line Distribution Course,” Dugan said.

At USAPPS, power distribution specialists learn to design, install and maintain electrical distribution systems, such as utility poles, power lines and electrical hardware.

USAPPS history and anniversary

The school moved to Fort Leonard Wood in 2010 and started training in January of 2011.

“The relocation from Fort Belvoir to Fort Leonard Wood was part of the 2005 base realignment and closure,” Dugan said. “Previous to Fort Leonard Wood, it was located in Fort Belvoir having been constituted in 1956.” “This year marks the 70th anniversary of when the first cadre started training in 1956.”

According to Dugan, USAPPS started off with a nuclear power production operators course in 1956 and continued until 1977 when the community switched to diesel engine prime movers.

“A sizeable portion of our current 12P course, is pulled directly from the original nuclear power production course,” Dugan said. “USAPPS is working toward the re-implementation of a nuclear reactor course as that technology adds a tremendous capability to commanders at echelon.”

While the school prepares to return to its nuclear origin, it is fitting that USAPPS is also planning to commemorate the school’s 70th anniversary this spring.

Dugan said the USAPPS 70th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 18 at the school. The event will feature guest speakers, lunch, a cake cutting ceremony, tours of prime power training areas, interactive displays and a group photo.

“It is important that young service members understand what those before them have done and where the community as a whole comes from,” Dugan said. “Our community is small and having an opportunity to gather and celebrate is a key part of our heritage.”

Parker said he is looking forward to celebrating the school’s legacy and its future.

“This school provided an awesome career for me and my family while I was in the Navy,” Parker said. “I enjoy seeing the students get an understanding of the material. I truly believe this is one of the best jobs in the Army and Navy.I want to help move the school in the right direction for the future.”

According to Dugan, a lot has changed since the school opened 70 years ago, and he expects to see the courses taught at USAPPS change even more as the U.S. Army continues to transform.

“With the rapid advancement of technologies, such as unmanned systems, pulse weapons and artificial intelligence data centers, compounded with the changing nature of warfare, the requirements for power are vastly different, as well as how energy systems are deployed” Dugan said.

“In addition to advancements in technology on the battlefield, industry is leading a revolution in power generation. We are seeing tremendous growth in new, innovative and advanced technologies.”

Bishop agreed and said he is excited for the future of prime power.

“The electrical power industry is constantly evolving, and with that, our capabilities evolve as well. Hybrid battery systems, hydrogen and even nuclear power are huge opportunities to modernize the battlefield, and I am excited to see how prime power incorporates operational energy and emerging technologies in future missions sets,” Bishop said.

As of right now, only active duty and Reserve Soldiers attend USAPPS, but Dugan said he expects that to change this summer.

“We are expecting our first National Guard Soldiers to start training here in August,” Dugan said.

USAPPS is open to initial entry and reclassifying Soldiers through the rank of sergeant.

For more information about USAPPS, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers PPS website.