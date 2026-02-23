U.S. Army Prime Power School Electrical Course students test transformer secondary voltage with a multimeter Feb. 23 at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9538413
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-FH875-5209
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|757.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts
No keywords found.