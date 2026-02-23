(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Prime Power School Electrical Course students test transformer secondary voltage with a multimeter Feb. 23 at Fort Leonard Wood.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:26
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood generates U.S. Army, Navy prime power production experts

