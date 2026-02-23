(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week [Image 13 of 15]

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works (second from right), visits the Washington Aqueduct, February 6, 2026. Mr. Telle's visit, ahead of National Engineers Week, highlights the importance of the federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants located in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9538399
    VIRIN: 260206-A-WK509-1019
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week [Image 15 of 15], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington DC
    Baltimore District
    Washington Aqueduct
    Engineers Week
    USACE
    Adam Telle

