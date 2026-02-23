Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works (second from right), visits the Washington Aqueduct, February 6, 2026. Mr. Telle's visit, ahead of National Engineers Week, highlights the importance of the federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants located in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)