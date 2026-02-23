Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right: Trina Littlejohn, Washington Aqueduct Chief of Staff; Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works; D. Lee Forsgren, Principal Deputy Assistance Secretary of the Army for Civil Works; and Col. Francis Pera, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander, speak during a site visit to the Washington Aqueduct, February 6, 2026. Mr. Telle's visit, ahead of National Engineers Week, highlights the importance of the federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants located in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)