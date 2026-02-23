Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The filtration room of the Washington Aqueduct's Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant during a site visit, February 6, 2026. The Washington Aqueduct is a federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants located in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)