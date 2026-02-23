86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Tobias Wiebelt, 86th Operations Group honorary commander, gives a speech during an induction ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. The 86th OG provides resilient, agile power projection, airlift and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)