86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander

Michael Gannon, 86th Airlift Wing host nation advisor, provides opening remarks during the 86th Operations Group honorary commander induction ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. The 86th OG provides resilient, agile power projection, airlift and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)