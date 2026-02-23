(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander

    86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Michael Gannon, 86th Airlift Wing host nation advisor, provides opening remarks during the 86th Operations Group honorary commander induction ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. The 86th OG provides resilient, agile power projection, airlift and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026
    Photo ID: 9537883
    VIRIN: 260225-F-GH688-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    86th Operations Group

