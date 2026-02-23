86th Operations Group welcomes honorary commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Wunderlich, 86th Operations Group commander, presents a certificate to Dr. Tobias Wiebelt, welcoming him as the 86th OG honorary commander during the induction ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. The 86th OG provides resilient, agile power projection, airlift and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)