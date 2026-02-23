(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Buchanan Firefighters Strengthen Community Ties Through Mutual Aid Response [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Buchanan Firefighters Strengthen Community Ties Through Mutual Aid Response

    PUERTO RICO

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Firefighters from Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, recently demonstrated the installation’s commitment to community partnership and readiness when they responded to a mutual aid request in San Juan, Feb. 13, working alongside the Puerto Rico Fire Department to assist during a reported building emergency.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:21
    Photo ID: 9537889
    VIRIN: 260213-A-A5047-1610
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 788.52 KB
    Location: PR
    This work, Fort Buchanan Firefighters Strengthen Community Ties Through Mutual Aid Response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

