Fort Buchanan Firefighters Strengthen Community Ties Through Mutual Aid Response

Firefighters from Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, recently demonstrated the installation’s commitment to community partnership and readiness when they responded to a mutual aid request in San Juan, Feb. 13, working alongside the Puerto Rico Fire Department to assist during a reported building emergency. On Feb 18, Fort Buchanan’s Directorate of Emergency Services Chief, Thomas Acosta Lamberti, recognized the team of firefighters for their outstanding performance during the emergency.