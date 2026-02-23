Fort Buchanan Firefighters Strengthen Community Ties Through Mutual Aid Response

Courtesy Photo | Firefighters from Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, recently demonstrated the installation’s commitment to community partnership and readiness when they responded to a mutual aid request in San Juan, Feb. 13, working alongside the Puerto Rico Fire Department to assist during a reported building emergency. On Feb 18, Fort Buchanan’s Directorate of Emergency Services Chief, Thomas Acosta Lamberti, recognized the team of firefighters for their outstanding performance during the emergency. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Firefighters from Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, recently...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Firefighters from Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, recently demonstrated the installation’s commitment to community partnership and readiness when they responded to a mutual aid request in San Juan, Feb. 13, working alongside the Puerto Rico Fire Department to assist during a reported building emergency.

The Puerto Rico Fire Department requested assistance after smoke was reported inside a multi-story building. On arrival, Fort Buchanan’s Engine 1 crew, which included Capt. Emilio Torres and Firefighters Carlos Carrasco, Chris De Jong, and Esteban Gonzalez, assisted local firefighters in evacuating an 82-year-old man in a wheelchair.

Esteban Gonzalez, a firefighter assigned to the Fort Buchanan Fire Department since 2022, emphasized the value of teamwork and targeted training during the operation.

“The Puerto Rico Fire Department requested our assistance. When we arrived at the scene, we assisted in the process of rescuing an 82-year-old man who was in a wheelchair. We used a specialized chair for stairs provided by the Puerto Rico Fire Department.

The firefighter, an Army veteran who held the 12M (Firefighter) military occupational specialty, reflected on the mission's significance.

“I feel very proud of being able to accomplish the mission in support of the people of Puerto Rico. We are honored to work alongside the Puerto Rico Fire Department. They are very professional, and we are always available to provide assistance,” said Gonzalez, a native of Lares, Piletas sector.

For Capt. Emilio Torres, a fire captain with nine years at Fort Buchanan Fire Department, joint responses like this one reinforce coordination and trust among agencies.

“It is very good for us to get to know the Puerto Rico Fire Department and to have hands-on experience during local emergencies. We daily see the Puerto Rican firefighters doing an excellent job everywhere. Our job is to assist them when requested in any way possible,” said Torres, who is an Air Force National Guard veteran and resident of Toa Alta.

To him, the rescue carried a deeply personal meaning.

“Everyone thinks about their parents or grandparents when they hear that an elderly man needs to get downstairs. When we heard that, we went straight up as fast as we could and brought him down safely. It was personal to me,” he added.

Behind the scenes, dispatchers played an essential role.

George Rios Ramirez, a firefighter with two years at Fort Buchanan and an Air Force veteran, resident of the Bayamón’s Forest Hill community, coordinated communications during the emergency.

“I was the dispatcher. After receiving the call for assistance from local authorities, I immediately alerted our station team about the emergency so they could prepare. I also tracked the situation via radio and thoroughly documented all developments during the emergency,” Rios Ramirez said.

On Feb 18, Fort Buchanan’s Directorate of Emergency Services Chief, Thomas Acosta Lamberti, recognized the team of firefighters for their outstanding performance during the emergency.

The response demonstrates Fort Buchanan's ongoing readiness and commitment to supporting both the installation and neighboring communities across Puerto Rico.

Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members, which includes Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time.