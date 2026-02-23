(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    T-6 Texan II historic paint job [Image 3 of 5]

    T-6 Texan II historic paint job

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 20, 2026) - Fleet Readiness Center Southeast artisans brought history to life with the custom WWII-inspired paint scheme on the aircraft. The T-6 returned to Training Squadron (VT) 10 where it will be used to train naval aviators. Inspired by VF-27 and their F6F Hellcats aboard USS Princeton (CVL-23), the design honors the squadron’s Pacific theater service and features the iconic “Cat’s Mouth” nose art. The updated artwork includes a cat-like pupil and a green iris nod to VT-10 Wildcats. (U.S. Navy photo by Kelly Jordan)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:10
    Photo ID: 9537871
    VIRIN: 260220-N-TE555-5185
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    This work, T-6 Texan II historic paint job [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navair
    T-6 TEXAN II
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    Aircraft Paint

