JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 20, 2026) - Lt. Jacob Letson, an instructor pilot from NAS Pensacola, performs pre-flight checks on a custom-painted T-6 Texan II at NAS Jacksonville. Fleet Readiness Center Southeast artisans brought history to life with the custom WWII-inspired paint scheme on the aircraft. The T-6 returned to Training Squadron (VT) 10 where it will be used to train naval aviators. Inspired by VF-27 and their F6F Hellcats aboard USS Princeton (CVL-23), the design honors the squadron’s Pacific theater service and features the iconic “Cat’s Mouth” nose art. The updated artwork includes a cat-like pupil and a green iris nod to VT-10 Wildcats. (U.S. Navy photo by Kelly Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9537866
|VIRIN:
|260220-N-TE555-8274
|Resolution:
|3000x1849
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, T-6 Texan II historic paint job [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.