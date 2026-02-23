T-6 Texan II historic paint job

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 20, 2026) - Lt. Jacob Letson, an instructor pilot from NAS Pensacola, performs pre-flight checks on a custom-painted T-6 Texan II at NAS Jacksonville. Fleet Readiness Center Southeast artisans brought history to life with the custom WWII-inspired paint scheme on the aircraft. The T-6 returned to Training Squadron (VT) 10 where it will be used to train naval aviators. Inspired by VF-27 and their F6F Hellcats aboard USS Princeton (CVL-23), the design honors the squadron’s Pacific theater service and features the iconic “Cat’s Mouth” nose art. The updated artwork includes a cat-like pupil and a green iris nod to VT-10 Wildcats. (U.S. Navy photo by Kelly Jordan)