A German soldier climbs a rock wall during a 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy event at garrison’s Wild B.O.A.R Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026. The event, held in cooperation with U.S. Soldiers, fosters camaraderie, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the German-American military partnership. The 7th Army NCOA and the Bundeswehr NCOA from Delitzsch, Germany have been partners since 1992 as an investment in the future for both nations and Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 06:30
|Photo ID:
|9537755
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-FT253-1022
|Resolution:
|3505x5258
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7ATC NCOA Partnership Event [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.