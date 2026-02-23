7ATC NCOA Partnership Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German soldier climbs a rock wall during a 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy event at garrison’s Wild B.O.A.R Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026. The event, held in cooperation with U.S. Soldiers, fosters camaraderie, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the German-American military partnership. The 7th Army NCOA and the Bundeswehr NCOA from Delitzsch, Germany have been partners since 1992 as an investment in the future for both nations and Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)