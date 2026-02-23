(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7ATC NCOA Partnership Event [Image 2 of 6]

    7ATC NCOA Partnership Event

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 7th Army Training Command’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy, assists a German soldier with his harness during a 7th Army NCOA event at garrison’s Wild B.O.A.R Complex in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026. The event, held in cooperation with U.S. Soldiers, fosters camaraderie, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces the German-American military partnership. The 7th Army NCOA and the Bundeswehr NCOA from Delitzsch, Germany have been partners since 1992 as an investment in the future for both nations and Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 06:30
    Photo ID: 9537752
    VIRIN: 260223-A-FT253-1014
    Resolution: 2457x3685
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC NCOA Partnership Event [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

