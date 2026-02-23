MDCE wins at the Career Counselor Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command-Europe attend the Career Counselor award ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The MDCE was awarded for competitive retention numbers across U.S. Army Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, Multi-Domain Command–Europe)