    MDCE wins at the Career Counselor Board [Image 5 of 5]

    MDCE wins at the Career Counselor Board

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster, right, from Multi-Domain Command-Europe attend the Career Counselor award ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The MDCE was awarded for competitive retention numbers across U.S. Army Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, Multi-Domain Command–Europe)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9537740
    VIRIN: 260226-A-IU004-9263
    Resolution: 6048x3580
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDCE wins at the Career Counselor Board [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    retention
    readiness
    Career Counselor Competition
    Career Counselors of the Year

