U.S. Army Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command-Europe receive recognition at the Career Counselor award ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The MDCE was awarded for competitive retention numbers across U.S. Army Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, Multi-Domain Command–Europe)
|02.25.2026
|02.26.2026 06:13
|9537741
|260226-A-IU004-3630
|5866x3894
|8.89 MB
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|3
|0
This work, MDCE wins at the Career Counselor Board [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.