Travis reveals new Diamond Dorms

A plaque adorns the door of a new room after a diamond dorms ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2026. The dorm renovation was completed to ensure an improved quality of life experience for members of Travis requiring relocation in times of need and emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)