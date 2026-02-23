U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, middle right, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, prepares to cut a ribbon during a diamond dorms ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2026. The dorm renovation was completed to ensure an improved quality of life experience for members of Travis requiring relocation in times of need and emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9537105
|VIRIN:
|260223-F-OY799-1031
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis reveals new Diamond Dorms [Image 3 of 3], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.