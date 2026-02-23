(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travis reveals new Diamond Dorms

    Travis reveals new Diamond Dorms

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, middle right, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, prepares to cut a ribbon during a diamond dorms ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2026. The dorm renovation was completed to ensure an improved quality of life experience for members of Travis requiring relocation in times of need and emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026
    Photo ID: 9537105
    VIRIN: 260223-F-OY799-1031
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis reveals new Diamond Dorms, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Diamond Dorms
    Airmen

