Travis reveals new Diamond Dorms

U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, middle right, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, cuts a ribbon during a diamond dorms ribbon cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2026. The dorm renovation was completed to ensure an improved quality of life experience for members of Travis requiring relocation in times of need and emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)