NAIROBI, Kenya — Soldiers assigned to the 260th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, visit with members of the Maasai tribe at Nairobi National Park, Feb. 25, 2026. While deployed in support of Exercise Justified Accord 2026, the "Vandals" took the opportunity during their off-duty time to engage with Kenyan culture and learn about traditional Maasai customs and dress, further strengthening the bond between U.S. forces and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Blake Boyce)