    Justified Accord 2026 [Image 3 of 3]

    Justified Accord 2026

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Soldiers assigned to the 260th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, visit with members of the Maasai tribe at Nairobi National Park, Feb. 25, 2026. While deployed in support of Exercise Justified Accord 2026, the "Vandals" took the opportunity during their off-duty time to engage with Kenyan culture and learn about traditional Maasai customs and dress, further strengthening the bond between U.S. forces and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Blake Boyce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9536952
    VIRIN: 260225-A-XO150-1013
    Resolution: 447x298
    Size: 61.24 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Justified Accord 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS

