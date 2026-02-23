Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAIROBI, Kenya — Soldiers assigned to the 260th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, process personnel and equipment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in support of Exercise Justified Accord 2026, Feb. 25, 2026. The "Vandals" successfully received ADVON and TORCH elements from Southern European Task Force-Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and 79th Theater Sustainment Command to strengthen partner nation relationships and interoperability at the British Army Training Unit Kenya. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Blake Boyce)