    Justified Accord 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

    Justified Accord 2026

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Soldiers assigned to the 260th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, process personnel and equipment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in support of Exercise Justified Accord 2026, Feb. 25, 2026. The "Vandals" successfully received ADVON and TORCH elements from Southern European Task Force-Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and 79th Theater Sustainment Command to strengthen partner nation relationships and interoperability at the British Army Training Unit Kenya. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Blake Boyce)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9536947
    VIRIN: 260225-A-XO150-1012
    Resolution: 647x431
    Size: 127.47 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Justified Accord 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

