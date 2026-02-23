Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAIROBI, Kenya — Soldiers assigned to the 260th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control), 39th Transportation Battalion, coordinate the arrival of personnel and supplies during Exercise Justified Accord 2026 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Feb. 25, 2026. The "Vandals" worked alongside the Kenyan Army, British Army, and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa to ensure smooth logistical operations and strengthen partner nation relationships. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Blake Boyce)