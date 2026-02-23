1st Cavalry Division Best Drone Warfighter competitors receive coins from Chief of Staff of the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Best Drone Operator, Sgt. Javon Purchner poses with the coin he received from Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George on Feb. 25, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas. Gen. George presented the coins to the 1st Cavalry Division Troopers who competed in the Best Drone Operator, Hunter/Killer, and Best Innovation Team competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)