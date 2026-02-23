(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Cavalry Division Best Drone Warfighter competitors receive coins from Chief of Staff of the Army [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Cavalry Division Best Drone Warfighter competitors receive coins from Chief of Staff of the Army

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division Best Drone Warfighter competitors pose for a photo with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey and Command Sgt. Maj. Levares J. Jackson on Feb. 25, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas. Gen. George presented the coins to the 1st Cavalry Division Troopers who competed in the Best Drone Operator, Hunter/Killer, and Best Innovation Team competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9536948
    VIRIN: 260225-A-RV165-1003
    Resolution: 4895x3008
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Best Drone Warfighter competitors receive coins from Chief of Staff of the Army [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FirstTeam
    Transformation In Contact
    General Randy A. George
    USArmyBDWC
    Agile Adaptive Lethal
    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

