First Team sergeant wins U.S. Army’s Best Drone Operator

Sgt. Javon Purchner, 1st Cavalry Division celebrates with fellow Soldiers after his win for the Best Drone Operator Competition, during the U.S.Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — U.S. Army Sgt. Javon Purchner, a 13F Joint Fire Support Specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division, was named the Army’s first Best Drone Operator at the inaugural Best Drone Warfighter Competition.

The competition brought together top unmanned aircraft system operators from across the Army to test technical skill, tactical judgment, and combat integration under pressure. More than a speed contest, the event assessed readiness and validated the Army’s ability to develop skilled, adaptable drone operators for global missions.

Purchner, 22, has served in the Army for over four years. He began flying drones in 2023 as a personal hobby, before it became one of his official duties.

“I started out with drones outside of the Army,” Purchner said. “I was watching FPV racing videos online. I did a Facebook Marketplace trade, got my first drone, and broke it right away. After that, I found simulators, practiced, repaired the drone, and just kept flying.”

His personal interest in drones soon aligned with professional opportunities.

As a forward observer, Purchner coordinates fires and identifies targets. He quickly saw how the first-person view and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities of drones could improve battlefield effectiveness.

“With FPV and ISR drones, they help enable fires on the battlefield,” he said. “Whether it’s fixing a target in place or getting eyes on areas you typically wouldn’t be able to observe because of trees or brush, it gives you another tool.”

Recognizing the value of this expertise, leadership encouraged him to transition into drone-focused innovation and support the integration of unmanned systems into fires and maneuver formations. This individual journey reflects a larger shift across the Army, and events like the Best Drone Warfighter Competition reflect the service’s ongoing transformation.

“The moment we saw Sgt. Purchner’s skill, we could tell he was the kind of Trooper who has the dexterity to pilot drones,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trenton Huntsinger, Purchner’s supervisor and an Air Defense System Integrator for the Division. “He has an innovative mind and a passion for this technology. That’s the real talent, and it’s something you can find in any Soldier, regardless of their rank or MOS.”

Aligned with the mission of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, the event demonstrates how modernizing technology, doctrine, and training prepares Soldiers for contested environments. AVCOE develops aviation warfighting capabilities, ensuring formations remain effective and integrated with multi-domain operations.

Senior Army leaders emphasized the urgency of this initiative.

“Drones are changing everything,” Daniel P. Driscoll, Secretary of the Army, said during remarks at the competition’s awards ceremony. After observing how unmanned systems have reshaped battlefields abroad, he stressed that drones are no longer a niche capability.

When discussing how other countries may view drones, Driscoll said, “They don’t think of them as an aviation asset. They don’t think of it as something only the infantry has to deal with. One of the things we, as your colleagues in D.C., are trying to do is think about how we scale solutions against this drone threat across the entire country, and across the entire world.”

That drive to develop scalable, adaptable solutions was on full display during the competition.

Operators who competed in the competition navigated challenging obstacle courses, conducted precision flights, and demonstrated rapid problem-solving while adapting to unfamiliar equipment and high-pressure conditions.

Among the many challenges participants faced, Purchner encountered a particularly difficult moment during the event when electronic interference forced him to restart a run.

“It was bringing my spirits down a little bit,” he said. “But once we started up again, I just flew my race.”

His composure proved decisive, and he adapted to unfamiliar controls and battery systems during the competition.

“The radio was set up differently than what I’m used to, and the battery didn’t have as much punch,” Purchner said. “The first couple of flights took some adjustment. After that, it was just battling my nerves and engaging the other pilot's abilities as well.”

As the rounds progressed, his confidence increased, as did his respect for fellow competitors.

When asked about how he felt competing, Purchner said, “I didn’t know what to expect. There were many good pilots out there. Some of the time trials were making me a little bit nervous, but as it progressed, my confidence grew.”

The announcement of the final results was overwhelming.

“I couldn’t believe it. My knees got weak,” Purchner said. “I was really excited and really happy. It was a big accomplishment for me, and I was really happy that I had secured the win for the 1st Cavalry Division.”

Army leaders emphasized that the event represents more than individual achievement. It demonstrates the Army’s commitment to expanding drone capabilities across formations, supported by T2COM initiatives to transform how the Army develops and delivers operational advantages.

Driscoll challenged leaders to ensure modernization keeps pace with evolving threats and encouraged Soldiers to continue innovating at the tactical level.

“What we need is not going to be the ‘conversations’ that I have in the Pentagon that solve this for us,” Driscoll said. “It’s what you did today: putting on camo, getting out in the mud, working with these drones, and telling us what works and what doesn’t work.”

This hands-on approach resonates beyond individual experiences, bridging the gap between leadership insights and opportunities for Soldiers at every level.

For Purchner, this victory represents an opportunity not only for himself, but also for junior Soldiers throughout the Army.

“If the Army starts something new and it happens to be your hobby or something you’re passionate about, I don’t think rank plays into it,” he said. “At that point, you can be the subject matter expert in that field, and your opinions, advice, experience—all of that—will be of value.”

He trained for nearly two months before the competition, spending hours in simulators and flying challenging courses in an innovation lab hangar. His advice for future competitors is straightforward:

“Get a five-inch [drone], and start flying five battery packs a day. And, get a simulator.”

Looking ahead, Purchner says the experience has strengthened his commitment to serve and contribute to the Army’s evolving drone program.

“It’s opened up several opportunities for me,” he said. “It makes me want to stay in and see where things go and offer support and advice to other pilots.”

Purchner’s perseverance and skill throughout the competition earned him special recognition. He received a coin from Driscoll and a Certificate of Outstanding Achievement from the Army Aviation Association at the awards ceremony following the competition. On February 25, Purchner received a coin from General Randy A. George, the Chief of Staff of the Army. These honors not only celebrate his individual accomplishments but also underscore the Army’s commitment to innovation and excellence among its Soldiers.

As unmanned systems continue to transform modern warfare, the Army’s first Best Drone Warfighter Competition demonstrated that readiness depends not only on technology but also on the Soldiers who master it.