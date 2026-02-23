A rare ceremony marked three major career milestones for one U.S. Army officer as Maj. Robert January relinquishes command, receives a promotion to the rank of major, and retires from military service.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9536610
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-HO021-7984
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander [Image 5 of 5], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander
No keywords found.