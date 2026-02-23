(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander [Image 5 of 5]

    A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    In a ceremony attended by family, friends, and Soldiers of the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion celebrates Maj. Robert January’s accomplished career and his significant impact on the unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 15:36
    Photo ID: 9536608
    VIRIN: 260220-A-HO021-8547
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander [Image 5 of 5], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander

