A Leader Forged in the Ranks: Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Honors Major Whose Career Spanned from Soldier to Commander

A rare ceremony marked three major career milestones for one U.S. Army officer as Maj. Robert January relinquished command, received a promotion to the rank of major, and retired from military service.

In a ceremony attended by family, friends, and Soldiers of the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion celebrated January’s accomplished career and his significant impact on the unit.

"It’s not often that we gather for a ceremony marking three major milestones at once," said Lt. Col. Vincent Burlazzi, the commander of the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion. "And it’s even rarer that all three feel fully earned, deeply meaningful—and still leave us wishing the journey had continued a little longer."

January’s service began in July 2001, when he enlisted as a field artilleryman. His career spanned over two decades and included combat deployments to Afghanistan. His experience as both an enlisted soldier and a commissioned officer gave him a unique dual perspective that informed his leadership style. "This dual perspective gave Rob a well-rounded understanding of the Soldier experience and the responsibilities of command," Burlazzi said.

Praised as a "trusted voice within this battalion," January was recognized for his candor, high standards, and a leadership style that balanced mission requirements with genuine care for his Soldiers. His partnership with 1st Sgt. Ryan Larkin was highlighted as a model of effective command teamwork, creating a positive climate that led to consistent high performance.

During the ceremony, January's leadership potential was lauded, with Burlazzi stating he "demonstrated future battalion-level leadership potential in every sense of the word."

In recognition of his distinguished career, January was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. He also received a compass as a departure gift, symbolizing his steady guidance and ability to help others find their direction.

"Across this career, you’ve given the Army everything it asked for—and more," Burlazzi said, addressing January directly. "You leave this profession with honor, pride, and nothing left to prove."

January's family was in attendance, including his wife, retired Chief Master Sgt. Dr. Carla January; his mother, and his three children.

January and his family plan to move to a new area for their next chapter. While he may be taking off the uniform, Burlazzi concluded that his influence will endure. "Your leadership is now part of this battalion’s story—carried forward by the Soldiers you led and the standards you set."

