EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton

Navy Capt. Kenneth Basford, outgoing commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, provides comments during the EMF 150 Alpha change of command ceremony aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Feb. 20, 2026. Basford relinquished command to Capt Cheri Smiley, his executive officer, during the time-honored ceremony. “Over the last two years, EMF Alpha has accomplished many things, to include working with Joint Task Force Bravo, civilian healthcare professionals for joint enroute care, special boat teams, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, (helicopter) squadrons on North Island, and two missions to Honduras,” Basford said during his remarks.