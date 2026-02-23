EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Jacobs | Navy Capt. Victor Diaz (left), deputy commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific; Capt. Cheri Smiley, incoming commanding officer, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha; Capt. Virginia Damin, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and director, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton; and Capt. Kenneth Basford, outgoing commanding officer of EMF 150 Alpha, stand at attention for Anchors Aweigh at the conclusion of the EMF 150 Alpha change of command ceremony aboard NHCP on Feb. 20, 2026. Basford relinquished command to Smiley, his executive officer, during the time-honored ceremony. Basford is retiring from the Navy after 30 years of active service. “I am very humbled to have served as your commanding officer, and I know Captain Smiley will take the command to even greater accomplishments,” said Basford during his remarks. see less | View Image Page

On Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha conducted a change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Capt. Kenneth Basford relinquished command to Capt. Cheri Smiley in an outdoor ceremony with the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Corpsman Memorial and Navy Medicine tactical vehicles in the background.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally passes the authority and responsibility of command from one officer to another.

Capt. Virginia Damin, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Director, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, served as the presiding officer and presented Basford with the Legion of Merit medal in recognition of his performance during his time in command of EMF 150 Alpha.

During her remarks, Damin spoke of the significant role EMF 150 Alpha has in Navy Medicine.

“Our mission is not only to lead Sailors but to preserve the fighting strength of the Fleet and the Fleet Marine Force,” she said. “Expeditionary Medical Facility Alpha stands at the center of that mission. EMF Alpha represents the expeditionary edge of Navy Medicine: ready to deploy, ready to respond, and ready to deliver life-saving capability wherever our nation calls.”

Capt. Victor Diaz, deputy commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, provided the keynote address and spoke of the importance of the expeditionary medical platforms across the Navy.

“More than a change of command, this is a moment to recognize the strategic importance of Navy Medicine’s expeditionary medical forces in supporting our warfighters and strengthening our ability to be a ready, agile, and sustainable force in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Diaz.

He then spoke specifically about EMF 150 Alpha.

“Today, as an operational unit functioning out of one of our most important Military Treatment Facilities in the United States Navy, the officers and Sailors of EMF Alpha stand as guardians of a long-standing tradition built on compassion and uncompromising excellence in care,” he added. “You are not only caring for our warfighters and their families with the utmost dedication, but you are also working closely with other military units training and exercising in order to maintain operational proficiency and ensure seamless integration with them.

As Basford provided his last comments as EMF 150 Alpha commanding officer, he mentioned a few of the EMF 150 Alpha accomplishments during his time in command and addressed his thoughts on his successor.

“Over the last two years, EMF Alpha has accomplished many things, to include working with Joint Task Force Bravo, civilian healthcare professionals for joint enroute care, special boat teams, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, (helicopter) squadrons on North Island, and two missions to Honduras,” said Basford. “I am very humbled to have served as your commanding officer, and I know Captain Smiley will take the command to even greater accomplishments.”

Following the change of command, Basford will retire from the Navy after completing 30 years of active service.

Smiley is stepping into the commanding officer role from her position as the executive officer.

Immediately prior to assuming command of EMF 150 Alpha, Smiley was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding service during her time as the executive officer.

During her comments, she thanked her family for their support and addressed the Sailors of EMF 150 Alpha.

“You have stood ready for any mission and when the call comes, we are Tier 1,” she said. “I’m so honored to have served with you the last 18 months and so proud of all your accomplishments to include a successful Operational Readiness Evaluation and the numerous accolades you have earned. I am honored for the privilege to continue to serve alongside you and NMRTC Camp Pendleton and look forward to meeting our common goals.”