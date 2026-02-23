EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Capt. Cheri Smiley, incoming commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, provides comments during the EMF 150 Alpha change of command ceremony aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Feb. 20, 2026. Prior to the change of command, Smiley served as the executive officer of EMF 150 Alpha, and she assumed command from outgoing commanding officer Capt. Kenneth Basford. “I’m so honored to have served with you the last 18 months and so proud of all your accomplishments to include a successful Operational Readiness Evaluation and the numerous accolades you have earned. I am honored for the privilege to continue to serve alongside you and NMRTC Camp Pendleton and look forward to meeting our common goals,” she said during her remarks.