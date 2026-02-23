(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Jacobs 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Navy Capt. Cheri Smiley, incoming commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, provides comments during the EMF 150 Alpha change of command ceremony aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Feb. 20, 2026. Prior to the change of command, Smiley served as the executive officer of EMF 150 Alpha, and she assumed command from outgoing commanding officer Capt. Kenneth Basford. “I’m so honored to have served with you the last 18 months and so proud of all your accomplishments to include a successful Operational Readiness Evaluation and the numerous accolades you have earned. I am honored for the privilege to continue to serve alongside you and NMRTC Camp Pendleton and look forward to meeting our common goals,” she said during her remarks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9536341
    VIRIN: 260220-N-NO325-3284
    Resolution: 990x1447
    Size: 306.93 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cameron Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton
    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton
    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton
    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton
    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton
    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EMF 150 Alpha changes command aboard MCB Camp Pendleton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF)
    Expeditionary Medical Platforms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery