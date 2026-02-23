USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA - (Feb. 24, 2026) Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Fracisco Delarosa, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), tags out equipment for corrective maintenance while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)