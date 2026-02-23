(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA - (Feb. 24, 2026) Damage Controlman Fireman Carmysa Porter, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), marks wedge for a soft patch during a damage control drill while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 12:20
    Photo ID: 9536198
    VIRIN: 260224-N-KP948-1155
    Resolution: 4985x3323
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Maintenance
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    training
    damage control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery