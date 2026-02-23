MEDITERRANEAN SEA - (Feb. 24, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), don firefighting gear during a damage control drill while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9536192
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-KP948-1131
|Resolution:
|5020x3347
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.