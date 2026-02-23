(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFA 2026

    USAFA 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Milahnie Perry dribbles down the court during the game against San Jose State University on Feb. 14, 2026 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated San Jose State 77-61 for a Valentine’s Day victory. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

