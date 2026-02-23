USAFA 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Marissa Hargrave high fives teammates during the game against San Jose State University on Feb. 14, 2026 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated San Jose State 77-61 for a Valentine’s Day victory. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)