USAFA 2026

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Keelie O'Hollaren attempts a layup during the game against San Jose State University on Feb. 14, 2026 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated San Jose State 77-61 for a Valentine’s Day victory. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)