U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference

U.S Navy Ensign Marcus Shepard, left, the plans and tactics officer assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Lt. j.g. Morgan Thorla, a pilot assigned to Patrol Squadron 45, discuss amphibious operations as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Camp Jessada, Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)