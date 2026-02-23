U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Stephanie Reheuser, center right, a naval flight officer assigned to Patrol Squadron 45, briefs Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 flight paths at Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Camp Jessada, Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)