U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference

Royal Thai Marines and Republic of Korea Marines discuss amphibious operations as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Camp Jessada, Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)