(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference

    CHONBURI, THAILAND

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Royal Thai Marines and Republic of Korea Marines discuss amphibious operations as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Camp Jessada, Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9535779
    VIRIN: 260221-M-EJ587-1041
    Resolution: 7586x5060
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: CHONBURI, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference
    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference
    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference
    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference
    U.S. Marines and Allies Attend Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Amphibious Operations Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    Navy
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery