RAF Alconbury hosts civic winter reception

Maj. Nathaniel Flack, 423rd Communications Squadron commander, speaks with an attendee during a Civic Winter Reception at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The 501st Combat Support Wing welcomed civic leaders from across the local community for an evening of networking and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)