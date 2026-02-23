RAF Alconbury hosts civic winter reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Haylee Francks, 501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs officer, speaks with an attendee during a Civic Winter Reception at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The 501st Combat Support Wing welcomed civic leaders from across the local community for an evening of networking and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)