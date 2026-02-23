RAF Alconbury hosts civic winter reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, and his wife, Kristi, speak with local civics at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The 501st Combat Support Wing welcomed civic leaders from across the local community for an evening of networking and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)